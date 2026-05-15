Three minors aged 14, 14 and 15 were remanded in custody for three days by the Paphos district court on Friday in connection with an attack on two food delivery drivers in Paphos.

On Thursday night, two delivery workers, aged 21 and 22, were reportedly attacked by youths throwing stones, sticks and glass bottles.

Some suspects wore hoods and masks, and one reportedly had a knife. The victims escaped, but their mopeds were damaged.

Police said the assailants tracked the men down and attacked them with stones and sticks.

The 22-year-old suffered a leg injury and was treated at a hospital before being discharged.