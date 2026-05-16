The European Commission recently adopted three legislative proposals aimed at creating a seamless travel experience by simplifying the booking process for long-distance and cross-border rail journeys.

These measures deliver on the political guidelines set out by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, to address the technical and market barriers that currently make multi-leg train journeys difficult to coordinate.

At present, passengers often face fragmented booking systems and the dominant market presence of specific rail companies, which complicates the process of identifying the most sustainable travel choices.

The new rules will enable passengers to find, compare, and purchase services from various rail operators combined into a single ticket within one transaction.

Travelers will have the freedom to use their preferred ticketing platform, whether it is an independent service or an operator’s own booking system, to facilitate these cross-border connections.

For businesses and regular commuters, this removes the administrative burden of managing multiple separate tickets that currently offer limited passenger protection if a connection is missed.

Under the proposal, passengers holding a single ticket for a multi-operator journey will gain full passenger rights protection, including assistance, rerouting, and reimbursement.

The commission is also introducing obligations to ensure the neutral presentation of travel options, requiring platforms to sort offers by greenhouse gas emissions where feasible.

To support a competitive market, rules will be established to ensure that all transport providers can enter fair and non-discriminatory commercial agreements with ticketing platforms.

“The three proposals adopted today simplify planning and booking for regional, long-distance and cross-border travel,” the European Commission stated in its official announcement.

The executive body also noted that the measures “ensure better protection for rail passengers for the entire journey.”

Following the announcement, the proposals will be sent to the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, has been tasked with delivering this package as part of a broader effort to boost long-distance rail and high-speed connections.

Member states are now expected to accelerate the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Systems Directive to facilitate the sharing of multimodal transport data.

This initiative responds to recent Eurobarometer survey results, which indicated a high public demand for reliable and integrated online booking solutions.

By streamlining the rail market, the EU hopes to encourage more travellers to choose trains over carbon-intensive alternatives, supporting its climate objectives.