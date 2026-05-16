Fresh polling published on Saturday points to a highly competitive parliamentary election, with Disy maintaining a narrow lead over Akel and a split House increasingly likely after the May 24 vote.

Three major polls published by Phileleftheros, Sigma and Alpha all place Disy in first position, though the gap over Akel remains small and analysts say the final outcome remains fluid.

The largest survey, conducted by pollsters Explorer for Phileleftheros, showed Disy on 19.7 per cent after vote redistribution, ahead of Akel on 18.8 per cent.

Elam consolidated third place with 11.6 per cent, while Diko and Alma were tied on 8.3 per cent.

Direct Democracy followed on 6.7 per cent and Volt on 3.2 per cent, close to the parliamentary threshold.

The poll also recorded a decline in support for newer political movements compared with previous months.

Phileleftheros said “traditional parties seem to be reconsolidating their base” during the final stretch of the campaign, while Alma recorded “a significant drop” exceeding two percentage points compared with earlier polling.

Regional figures revealed sharp variations across districts, with Elam leading in Famagusta with 22 per cent, while Akel maintained strong support in Larnaca with 23 per cent.

Disy remained dominant in Paphos with 23 per cent and narrowly led Akel in Nicosia.

A separate Sigma poll pointed to major parliamentary changes, with electoral analyst, Nasios Orinos, estimating that between 17 and 22 seats could change hands.

According to Sigma’s projections, Disy could lose between two and four seats, Akel between one and three and Diko between three and four.

Elam was projected to gain between three and five seats, while Alma, Direct Democracy and Volt were all expected to strengthen their parliamentary presence.

Meanwhile, the latest Rai survey on behalf of Alpha, placed Disy at 18.2 per cent and Akel at 15.2 per cent.

Elam followed on 10.7 per cent, ahead of Diko on 7.2 per cent, Alma on 5.8 per cent and Direct Democracy on 4.4 per cent.

The Alpha poll also showed declining support for several newer formations.

Direct Democracy dropped by 2.9 percentage points compared with April, while Alma and Volt also recorded losses.

On seat distribution, Alpha projected Disy winning 15 seats, Akel 13, Elam, nine, both Diko and Alma with six, Direct Democracy on four and Volt with three.

A separate CyBC survey drew attention wider voter concerns ahead of the election.

According to the findings, 35 per cent of voters identified the economy as the most important issue influencing their vote, followed by the Cyprus problem on 25 per cent and corruption on 16 per cent.

The same poll found that 70 per cent of respondents were either very or fairly interested in the election campaign, although trust in political parties remained low at 18 per cent.