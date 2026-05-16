Plastic pollution in the Mediterranean is having a severe impact on marine life, with sea turtles frequently ingesting plastic waste, experts have warned on Friday.

According to data collected by the CRAM Foundation, a marine conservation organisation based in Barcelona, 98 sea turtles were treated last year, most of which had ingested plastic.

Analyses of 63 samples, including faeces from recovering turtles and necropsy examinations, found plastic in 74 per cent of cases.

The foundation said the findings highlight the high level of pollution in the Mediterranean Sea, where plastic debris is now widely present across marine ecosystems.

While plastic ingestion was not directly responsible for deaths in examined cases, researchers noted that many turtles showed signs of severe enteritis, which can lead to pain, loss of appetite and weakened immune systems.

Experts also warned that plastic fragments can worsen overall health conditions and delay recovery in injured animals.

In the case of young Caretta caretta turtles, plastic debris was detected in 64 per cent of samples analysed, raising particular concern for the species commonly found in the wider Mediterranean region, including waters around Cyprus.

The report also documented 10 cases in 2025 of turtles entangled in marine debris or abandoned fishing gear, with four requiring surgical amputation due to severe injuries.

The CRAM Foundation said plastic is not only a physical threat but also a chemical one, as it can absorb and transport toxic substances in the marine environment.

The organisation, which has treated more than 1,400 turtles since its creation, said the results underline the urgent need for stronger action to reduce marine plastic waste and protect vulnerable species across the Mediterranean basin.