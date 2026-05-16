The Trump administration should screen cutting-edge artificial intelligence models for security threats before they ​are publicly released and withhold lucrative government ‌contracts from those that fail review, an advocacy group told US officials this week.

The White House is grappling with the ​implications of Anthropic’s Mythos, which could make complex ​cyberattacks easier and quicker to execute, posing national ⁠security risks.

Americans for Responsible Innovation urged the Trump ​administration to develop methods to vet upcoming frontier ​models from larger developers for cyberattack and weapons development capabilities.

Companies should have to pass the review to be eligible for government ​contracts, the group said in a letter to ​administration officials.

The US Center for AI Standards and Innovation already ‌reviews ⁠some AI models through voluntary agreements with OpenAI, Anthropic, and, more recently, Google, Microsoft and xAI.

CAISI should take the lead on developing mandatory requirements, and Congress should ​create a permanent ​enforcement office ⁠within the US Department of Commerce to enforce the requirements, the group said.

The ​proposed requirements would apply to companies ​that spend $100 ⁠million or more a year on compute to train frontier models, or that make at least $500 million ⁠in ​revenue annually from AI products and ​services.