The weather will be mainly clear on Saturday though cloud will form in places. The temperature will rise to 29C inland, 25C to 27C in the coastal regions and 20C in the mountains.

Winds will blow southwest to northwest, initially light to moderate 3 to 4 Beaufort but reaching 5 Beaufort at times.

In the evening the weather will be mainly clear and temperatures will drop to 15C inland, around 17C on the coast and to 10C in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear, but with increased cloud at times.

The temperature will rise slightly on Sunday and will fluctuate at the same levels on Monday and Tuesday.