The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Tuesday issued an official public notice announcing that all banking institutions across the island will be closed to the public on June 1, 2026.

The scheduled operational shutdown is being implemented in observance of the Pentecost bank holiday.

All normal over-the-counter financial services will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the day, meaning customers will need to rely on digital banking services and automated teller machines (ATMs) for their essential transaction needs.