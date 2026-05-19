President to lead major trade mission to India to boost tech and energy ties

Cyprus is already seeing the first results of its upgraded relationship with India, President Nikos Christodoulides said this week, pointing to growing interest from Indian businesses using the island as a gateway to the European market.

Speaking at the gala dinner and award ceremony of the 18th InBusiness Awards 2026, Christodoulides said the momentum follows last year’s visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus, which he described as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties.

“I am delighted because, already, the results are visible from a number of Indian businesses that have decided to invest in Cyprus and utilise our country as an entry point into the market of 450 million citizens of Europe,” he said.

The president said Indian companies are increasingly approaching Cyprus “as a European Hub with an International Footprint”, citing the country’s stability, reliability and access to the European Union.

At the same time, he said his upcoming mission to Mumbai and New Delhi would have a “clear political, economic and development orientation”, with the aim of opening new partnerships in areas such as technology, innovation, education, energy and tourism.

Christodoulides also linked the government’s foreign policy agenda with Cyprus’ broader economic strategy, saying that international partnerships are now a key part of efforts to expand the country’s productive base.

He mentioned that “In our planning, foreign policy is directly intertwined with domestic policy,” he said, adding that it is “an important tool for extroversion, security and development for our country”.

Turning to the economy, the president said Cyprus continues to perform strongly despite regional instability and an uncertain international environment.

He said the economy recorded growth of 3 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, which he described as the highest rate in the European Union, while successive upgrades by international rating agencies confirm “the credibility and seriousness with which we approach economic issues”.

Moreover, Christodoulides defended the role of the private sector, saying the government “does not criminalise business profits”.

He said business growth allows the state to invest further in health, education, housing and the welfare state, while helping to strengthen Cyprus’ competitiveness.

The president also referred to the labour market, saying unemployment is now below 5 per cent, while the government is moving ahead with reforms aimed at better connecting education with the needs of the economy.

In this context, he announced that technical high schools will be expanded from two to four from the new school year, alongside changes to curricula, with greater emphasis placed on skills development rather than memorisation.

Christodoulides also referred to the government’s ‘Minds in Cyprus’ campaign, saying efforts to repatriate Cypriot professionals are already producing results, with “Cypriot talents being repatriated”.

Concluding his speech, the president congratulated the winners, saying the awards honoured people and businesses who, “with their work, perseverance and courage are examples” for Cypriot society and the economy.

He added that the awardees form part of the wider effort to build a more resilient and competitive economy, while showing in practice “the possibilities and prospects of our country”.