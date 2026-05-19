Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Ministry marked the International Day for Women in Maritime with a cocktail reception honouring the role of women across the shipping sector and recognising efforts to promote greater inclusion in the industry.

The event brought together members of the maritime community to celebrate the international day, which was established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to recognise the contribution of women working at sea and ashore.

Addressing the reception, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said that “while shipping has traditionally been perceived as a male-dominated sector, change is happening.”

She said equality and inclusion were not simply social goals, but important factors for the sustainability, resilience and future competitiveness of shipping.

Hadjimanolis also reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening women’s participation and leadership in maritime, at a time when the sector is being reshaped by decarbonisation, digitalisation and wider geopolitical challenges.

The reception also included the presentation of the “Gender Equality Award in Cyprus Shipping 2026” to Andreas Chrysostomou, in recognition of his longstanding contribution to promoting gender equality and inclusion in the maritime sector, both in Cyprus and internationally.

The ministry said the occasion reflected a broader commitment to shaping a maritime industry that is more representative and inclusive, while continuing to support meaningful progress for women across all levels of the sector.