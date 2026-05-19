European Maritime Day (EMD) 2026 will take place in Limassol on May 21 and 22, bringing Europe’s maritime community to Cyprus for two days of discussions on maritime affairs, the sustainable blue economy and the marine environment.

The event, which will be held in person, will take place at the Carob Mill in Limassol’s old town, while plenary sessions will also be livestreamed.

According to the EMD website, the main venue will host the high-level sessions, the exhibition and part of the workshop programme. Two nearby venues will also be used for additional workshops, placing the event within the heart of Limassol’s historic centre.

The website will be updated regularly with further information, including details on the venue and accommodation. Organisers said the venue was expected to be confirmed from the beginning of November, with accommodation information to be finalised towards the end of the year and published online.

EMD is the European Union’s annual meeting point for the maritime sector, offering an opportunity to pay tribute to “maritime Europe” and place all sea-related sectors and activities in the spotlight.

The event aims to help European citizens better understand the range and importance of maritime activities across the continent, while also encouraging reflection on the role seas play in everyday life.

At the same time, it serves as a platform for Europe’s maritime community to network, exchange views and outline joint action on maritime affairs and the sustainable blue economy.

Known as the place where ‘Ocean Leaders Meet’, EMD offers an interactive setting for participants to discuss current issues affecting the blue economy and the marine environment, as well as ways of moving forward.

The programme will include inspirational speakers, thematic sessions, stakeholder workshops, an exhibition and networking opportunities.

It targets professionals from businesses, governments, public institutions, NGOs and academia, as well as EU citizens interested in the sea.

For media representatives attending the event, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kades will make statements at 9am in the VIP area of the parking area.

The 2026 edition is organised by the European Commission, the Shipping Deputy Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus and Limassol Municipality.

For Cyprus, the event comes as the island continues to strengthen its profile as a maritime centre and host of major European shipping and blue economy discussions, with Limassol once again placed at the heart of the sector’s policy agenda.