A major urban regeneration project in the historic are of Ayios Ioannis, Larnaca, has entered the implementation phase after a construction contract was signed on Monday.

The municipality said the project will enhance the historic core, improving public spaces’ functionality, accessibility and appearance.

The works will fully upgrade the area, including road network reconstruction, pavement widening and undergrounding of utilities.

The plan also includes improved street lighting, new urban furniture, more trees, redesigned traffic flow and updated road markings.

Bus routes will be reorganised, and new parking areas and public squares will be created.

A key aspect is the pedestrianisation of the Ayios Ioannis area and merging public squares to enhance pedestrian movement.

The area includes several cultural and historical landmarks, such as the Church of Ayios Ioannis and Tuzla Mosque.

The design emphasises sustainable mobility, prioritising pedestrians, cyclists and those with disabilities, aiming for a safer, more accessible urban environment.

The project also aims to highlight the area’s historical identity, enhancing its architectural, social, and cultural value.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said the project reflects a vision for a city that respects its history and invests in neighbourhoods.

The municipality said the regeneration is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the historic centre and promote sustainable development for residents’ quality of life.

The signing ceremony was attended by Vyras, local officials, MPs and residents.

During the event, the study team Polytia Armos and architect Georgia Loizou presented the project plans, followed by a discussion addressing citizens’ concerns.

The contract has been awarded to Miltiades Neophytou Civil Engineering Contractors & Developers Ltd for €6.27 million plus VAT, co-financed by the Republic and Larnaca municipality, with completion expected in 24 months.