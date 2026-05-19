WISTA Cyprus marked the International Day for Women in Maritime by reaffirming its commitment to strengthening visibility, representation and leadership opportunities for women across the maritime sector.

The day, celebrated globally across the industry, recognises the contribution of women working both at sea and ashore, across all areas of maritime activity.

Speaking on the occasion, WISTA Cyprus president Anna Pittalis said the focus should now move beyond recognition and towards meaningful inclusion, as well as measurable progress within the industry.

“Today is about visibility and about ensuring that women’s voices, expertise, and leadership are fully recognised across the maritime sector,” she said.

“At WISTA Cyprus, we see inclusion not as a parallel conversation, but as a core component of a stronger, more resilient and future-ready maritime industry,” Pittalis added.

“As the sector undergoes transformation through decarbonisation, digitalisation, and geopolitical change, diversity of thought and experience is essential,” she continued.

Although progress has been recorded across parts of the maritime ecosystem, WISTA Cyprus said that sustained effort is still needed to secure greater representation of women in senior leadership roles and across all parts of the industry, including at sea.

In this context, the organisation stressed that inclusion must be embedded in the operational fabric of the maritime sector, rather than treated as a separate or isolated initiative.

At the same time, WISTA Cyprus pointed to the important role of industry allies in supporting long-term change, particularly through mentorship, access to opportunities and clear leadership commitment.