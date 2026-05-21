A 21-year-old man was arrested in Limassol late on Wednesday night in connection with the burglary of a cafeteria, after a member of the public reported suspicious activity in the area, police said on Thursday.

A resident contacted authorities shortly after 11.30pm to report that a man had broken into a cafeteria before entering a nearby apartment building.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the suspect on the roof of the building.

Police said two computers and other items were discovered in his possession, which he claimed belonged to him.

The man was arrested after officers ascertained that the cafeteria had been burgled, and the recovered property was stolen during the break-in.

Police also said evidence emerged linking the 21-year-old to another burglary at the same cafeteria on the previous night, between May 19 and 20.

The case is being investigated by Limassol CID.

Police credited the member of the public’s prompt report with helping officers quickly locate and arrest the suspect.