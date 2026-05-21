Cyprus-based IT distributor Asbis on Thursday announced that its estimated consolidated revenues surged significantly in April, reflecting strong year-on-year growth.

The company reported estimated revenues of approximately $444 million for April 2026, representing an increase of around 74 per cent compared with $255 million recorded in April 2025.

The strong performance highlights a substantial acceleration in the group’s revenue generation, pointing to improved business activity compared with the same period last year.

The company clarified that the figures are based on the best possible estimates currently available and may differ slightly from the final consolidated results once confirmed.

The update reflects Asbis’ continued transparency in providing timely financial information to the market, offering investors an early indication of its monthly performance trends.