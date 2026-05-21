The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the upcoming suspension of trading in specific government Treasury Bills ahead of their formal delisting at the end of the month.

The exchange said trading in the 13-week Treasury Bills, second issue, series 2026, will be suspended from May 26, 2026 until May 28, 2026 inclusive.

The suspension concerns securities with the code TB13B26, covering the issuance period from February 27, 2026 to May 29, 2026.

The suspension period will remain in place until the clearing of all outstanding transactions is completed, the exchange said.

The Treasury Bills will be officially delisted from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository and Registry on May 29, 2026.