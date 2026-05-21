Prison wardens affiliated to the Isotita trade union have filed a formal complaint to the anti-corruption authority, alleging that its members are being systematically intimidated in a bid to stop them from airing grievances about conditions at the central prisons.

The trade union is alleging overcrowding, drug trafficking and understaffing at the correctional facility, and has accused prison authorities of “retaliatory action” against members who have spoken out on these issues – particularly against Giorgos Maltezos, a spokesman for the group.

According to the syndicate, the “harassment” of Maltezos began in December 2025 after his public remarks about problems at the prisons. This, they say, was followed by Maltezos’ sudden transfer to an office post, restrictions on his union facilities, and threats of disciplinary measures.

Maltezos says there’s an effort underway to gag him, to make an example out of him.

On Thursday it was reported that the union has sent a file to the anti-corruption authority, where it alleges abuse of power, workplace harassment and targeting of union members at the prisons.

The union speaks of a climate of intimidation and pressure against its members over the last few years, citing disciplinary proceedings, transfers and other administrative actions aimed at silencing criticism.

They also allege that union members were subjected to “verbal and psychological violence”.

Maltezos himself has accused the justice ministry of refusing to sit down and discuss the problems at the prisons.

“We hope the ministry will cease these illegal orders and the humiliating treatment dished out by the prisons administrations,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

Meanwhile members of Isotita will be staging a 24-hour strike on Friday to draw attention to their demands.