President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday evening touched down in New Delhi, the capital of India, bringing to an end the second day of his state visit to the country.

He was welcomed at the city’s airport by Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, emerging from the Cyprus Airways jet wearing a Nehru jacket for the second day running.

A Nehru jacket is sleeveless jacket made famous by late Indian prime minister Jawarhalal Nehru. On Thursday, Christodoulides’ was navy blue.

After being greeted by Gadkari, he inspected an assembly of members of the Indian armed forces, before being whisked across New Delhi to the hotel in which he and the Cypriot delegation, which also includes Foreign Minister Contantinos Kombos and Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, among others, will stay.