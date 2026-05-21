Cyprus wine thrives on the limestone-dominant Cypriot terroir

Around the world many wine grape varieties are celebrated on a particular day, and a look at the international calendar shows it is gaining momentum. Some are honoured in just one country while others are gaining international recognition.

Why do we bother with international grape days? Why is so important to have one for our varieties celebrated? To start with, it gives winemakers and their marketing team, along with wine lovers, a chance to share their love of their favourite variety. Sommeliers create innovative menus pairing different styles of the variety, wine writers and bloggers have the chance to reflect and relook at a certain variety and share it with their readers.

CΥ SΟMMS decided to establish May 15 as International Xynisteri Day. This was encouraged by the International Maratheftiko Day on December 1and other than Xynisteri and Maratheftiko we now celebrate Giannoudi on March 1.

The choice of Xynisteri was easy as it is after all the predominant white grape variety of Cyprus. It is used to make light whites with a standard white wine vinification method, fermented in controlled temperature stainless steel tanks. Over the last few years, we have seen examples of Xynisteri that took us all by surprise. We have samples now of Xynisteri kept for several months on lees, fermented by using spontaneous yeast or wild ferment, ageing in oak or in acacia barrel, orange wines, Xynisteri from single vineyards or sparkling using both traditional and pet-nat methods. Not to mention that with Mavro grape variety they produce the renowned Commandaria. It is also part of the grape pomace used to distill and create our own eau de vie, Zivania.

World’sBestWines.eu writes “the Xynisteri grape is loosely packed and has medium sized clusters and berries. The grape is very well familiarised to the climatic forms of Cyprus vineyards and its calcareous soils. This grape variety is also very resistant to the powdery mildew vine disease.”

It thrives on the limestone-dominant Cypriot terroir, and it seems the best Xynisteri vines are planted in high altitude. The variety, as Wine Searcher blog describes it, “is at its taut, minerally best, producing wines with lifted aromas of fruit and nuts, and flavours of lemon, peach and white plum. In oak, brings spicier, nuttier tones to the fore.” Nowadays, results of vertical tastings show that Xynisteri can age too.

2025 Kolios Winery Persefoni, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 13%

A popular Xynisteri from high altitude vineyards sourced mainly from the Panayia region.This Xynisteri-based dry white has a brilliant, translucent yellow colour with greenish hue. Famous for its explosive fruit aromas and light to medium body, this fresh Xynisteri has a pale-yellow green colour with star bright clarity. Lifted passion fruit, grapefruit and white peach fruit flavours, hints of green herbs and lemon blossom, as well as elderflower. More citrus on the palate on a core of grapefruit bitterness, green herbs with a decent concentration of crisp acidity, especially on the herbal finish. A fantastic aperitif or lunch wine. €8.80

2025 Vasilikon Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

This maritime influenced Xynisteri has a light yellow colour with greenish tint, and shines with aromas of nectarine, lime and grapefruit zest, herbs and freshly cut grass. There, hints of stone fruit and white flowers too. More stone fruit, grapefruit peel, wet stone and high-toned acidity take shape for a clean mouthfeel in this medium bodied, dry white. Some green apples to the finish. It makes it an ideal accompaniment to a wide range of dishes. €8

2025 Kalamos Winery Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

A decent Xynisteri following classic white wine vinification. The colour is light, bright yellow. It has a lively and complex bouquet that evokes fresh citrus and orchard fruits, a touch of yellow, tropical fruit and some chalky minerals, followed by white flowers and ginger. Crispy, it stains the palate with concentrated lemon and pear skin flavours, some herbal hints with juicy acidity providing spine and lift. It offers a good combination of crispiness and finesse and finishes stony, medium longevity, with repeating floral and mineral character. A well-made Xynisteri. €7

2025 Tsangarides winery, Organic Xynisteri, Single Vineyard, PGI Pafos, ABV12%

The vineyard is not far from Lemona village where Tsangarides winery is located. This limestone plot, at 400 meters altitude, sees strict organic practices typical of the family’s certified vineyards. The fruit undergoes classic white wine vinification with further ageing in new oak barrels before bottling. Light yellow colour with green notes, a herbal-driven Xynisteri with some grassy notes and gentle stone fruit with white peach and unripe pear along with some citrus and jasmine flower developing as you gradually swirl the glass more. Minerality is evident in the medium body palate, crispy with refreshing acidity blending well with stone fruit and revealing some spicy oaky notes, more evident in the medium length aftertaste. €12

2025 Vouni Panayia Winery Alina, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

Mainly from higher altitude near the winery, Alina impresses with its bright, light yellow colour, and subtle herbal and floral notes, overlayed with peach and green apricot, ripe citrus and touches of minerality. Initially we experienced a slightly creamy palate, with focused mid palate fruit weight and texture. The medium acidity supports expressive and balanced flavours with some honey-crisp apple, stone fruit and herbs, through a refreshing and lasting finish. Restrained initially, the wine will open with time in the glass, and you will discover more depth and interest with each sip. €10

2025 Fikardos Winery, Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 13%

Fresh and zesty, juicy and medium bodied, this fruit-driven wine is exciting but subtle. There is some tropical fruit with a fresh herbaceous character, balanced with zesty stone fruit and a dry finish. Some toasted herbs and tropical flavours on the palate show terrific purity to the key lime, pineapple flavours at the core. It reveals intense acidity on the long finish, the grapefruit peel is rewarding and pleasing. €8