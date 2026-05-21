CySEC reaches thousands of students with finance lessons

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Thursday announced that it completed the fifth cycle of its school financial literacy lectures, recording strong participation and growing interest from students and educators across Cyprus, according to a press release issued in Nicosia.

The initiative, which ran between March and May 2026, saw CySEC officers deliver 18 lectures in schools across all districts, reaching a total of 3,450 students from primary, lower secondary and upper secondary education.

CySEC said the programme has gained steady momentum year-on-year, with demand this year increasingly driven not only by schools but also directly by students themselves.

The lectures were delivered as part of Global Money Week 2026, held from March 16 to March 22, and aim to enhance financial awareness and equip young people with the skills needed to make informed financial decisions.

“The strong response from schools and students confirms that financial literacy is now being recognised by young people as an essential life skill for navigating today’s economic and digital environment,” said CySEC chairman George Theocharides.

“It is an encouraging sign that young people are now actively seeking knowledge that will help them to protect themselves and move forward safely into the future,” he added.

“As CySEC, we remain firmly committed to advancing financial education and empowering the next generation through targeted initiatives with long-term impact,” he continued.

According to the commission, the sessions were tailored to different age groups, focusing on practical aspects of everyday financial life and delivered through interactive discussions and real-life examples.

Students were introduced to basic personal finance concepts, including risks such as online scams, financial fraud and misleading investment promotions, reflecting the evolving challenges of the digital economy.

CySEC stated that it placed particular emphasis on its 2026 thematic focus on achieving and maintaining personal financial independence, linking the lectures to its newly issued investor guide on personal financial independence in the digital world.

Theocharides explained that promoting financial literacy and strengthening investor protection remain central strategic priorities for the regulator.

The commission also highlighted its continued role in supporting the National Strategy for Financial Literacy and Financial Education in Cyprus, through targeted initiatives and partnerships aimed at improving citizens’ financial knowledge and decision-making.

The programme forms part of broader efforts to ensure that younger generations are better prepared to navigate increasingly complex financial environments, particularly in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.