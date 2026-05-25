Former Paphos bishop Tychikos on Monday accused Archbishop Georgios and former Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos of conspiring against him, as tensions intensified over the process to appoint his successor.

The claims were made in a video address published online by Tychikos, hours after supporters gathered outside Paphos municipal hall to protest against efforts by the synod to proceed with the election of his replacement.

In what he described as his “first official address”, Tychikos alleged that “great financial and other interests are at stake” and said he intended to pursue legal action before local and potentially European courts.

“There are people, testimonies and evidence that will reveal the truth,” he said, adding that “there are testimonies and evidence of a conspiracy between his beatitude and the now deposed mayor of Paphos”.

Tychikos claimed the disciplinary process which led to his removal from office was unfair and predetermined.

He said he had not been fully informed of the accusations against him and described the atmosphere during proceedings before the Holy Synod as hostile.

“I felt that no matter what I said, the decision had already been made,” he said.

The former bishop alleged he faced repeated interruptions while attempting to defend himself and was subjected to personal insults including accusations that he was “a liar”, “incompetent” and “disobedient”.

He also referred to what he described as “a profound spiritual experience” during the proceedings, claiming he turned repeatedly to passages concerning the trial and condemnation of Jesus Christ while praying alone after being removed from the synod chamber.

“I did not consider it a coincidence,” he said. “I felt it as a sign of comfort and strength from God.”

Tychikos further argued that his subsequent apology during proceedings was not an admission of guilt but “a cry of humiliation and pain” made under pressure.

The intervention came as the process to fill the vacant metropolitan throne of Paphos moved forward.

Four candidates formally submitted nominations ahead of a synod session expected to examine the final list and discuss the possibility of directly appointing a new bishop.

At the same time, Tychikos submitted a formal objection to the synod, arguing that church canons had been violated and requesting the suspension of the appointment process.

Supporters of the former bishop gathered outside Paphos municipal hall carrying banners declaring “Paphos has only Tychikos” and “The only legal and canonical one is Tychikos”.

The dispute follows weeks of escalating schisms within the church after the synod removed Tychikos from office amid internal disagreements over ecclesiastical governance and church doctrine.

Archbishop Georgios has publicly defended the synod’s actions and recently stated that he regretted appointing Tychikos to the bishopric, while also alleging that the former bishop maintained links with groups in Greece opposed to positions adopted by the Orthodox church.

The synod is expected to continue deliberations on the Paphos bishopric in the coming days.