A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a traffic collision in Paphos on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred after a bike crashed into a car on the road between the villages of Acheleia and Koloni.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident was reported, while an ambulance transported the injured motorcyclist to hospital for treatment.

Initial indications suggest the man’s condition is not considered life threatening.

No further details regarding the identities of those involved or the extent of the injuries had been released by Monday evening.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.