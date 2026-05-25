Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he has ordered the military to intensify operations in Lebanon, stating the aim is to increase pressure on Hezbollah following reported drone attacks on Israeli forces.

The announcement comes amid continued cross-border hostilities and Israel’s contined military presence in south Lebanon.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said he had directed “an even greater intensification of our operations” against the group.

He accused Hezbollah of escalating its use of drones in attacks, including systems he described as fibre optic-controlled.

“We will intensify our strikes, increase our firepower and crush them,” he said, adding that Israeli forces were working to develop countermeasures to neutralise the threat.

The escalation follows months of sporadic exchanges of fire along the Litani river, where both sides have reported strikes and counterstrikes.