A Spaniard who was evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship and quarantined at a military hospital in Madrid has tested positive for hantavirus, according to Spain’s Health Ministry on Monday.

The case involves one of 14 Spanish nationals who disembarked from the vessel earlier this month in Tenerife after an outbreak was reported onboard.

The ship, carrying around 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries, had notified the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the outbreak on May 2.

Authorities said the infected individual was already under medical isolation when the positive result was confirmed.

The ministry said in a statement on social media platform X that the patient had been transferred to an isolation unit at Gomez Ulla Hospital.

“The risk to the wider population is not increasing, given that the case was identified among people who were already in quarantine,” the ministry concluded.