Demetra Holdings Plc completed the repurchase of thousands of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 25, through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the latest round of purchases followed a specific authorisation granted to directors during the annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.

The combined market activity resulted in the acquisition of 6,333 ordinary treasury shares from the public float.

The overall deployment of capital was completed at a volume-weighted average execution price of €1.603 per single share.

A granular assessment of the regulatory filing reveals that the buying pattern was split into five distinct tranches over the course of the single trading day.

The first transaction recorded by the brokerage house involved the purchase of 1,494 shares at a flat price of €1.60 per share.

A second trade was filled quickly afterwards, securing a further allotment of 1,000 shares at the identical price level of €1.60.

Market pricing ticked up slightly for the remaining order blocks, beginning with a smaller third tranche where the company acquired 350 shares at €1.605 each.

A fourth transaction was executed shortly thereafter to absorb a block of 500 shares at €1.605 per security.

The final and largest single trade of the session saw the business remedy market liquidity by purchasing 2,989 shares at the stable premium of €1.605.

The total volume distributed across these five localised transactions jewellery matches the aggregated group figure of 6,333 equity units documented by the compliance department.