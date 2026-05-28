Where do you live?

I live in Cyprus, surrounded by the sea, silence, books and the small moments that keep the soul alive.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee, eggs and a few quiet thoughts before the world became loud.

Describe your perfect day

A peaceful morning, writing words that truly mean something, deep conversations, nature, music in the car, laughter, and ending the night feeling emotionally connected… not distracted.

Best book ever read?

Nobody’s Boy by Hector Malot. Because it speaks so deeply about loneliness, resilience, love and the human need to belong. It’s one of those stories that quietly stays inside your soul long after you finish it.

Best childhood memory?

Those rare moments when life felt safe, simple and full of imagination… before growing up teaches people to hide parts of themselves.

What is always in your fridge?

Coffee, eggs and a little something sweet for difficult days.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Mostly emotional Greek songs, cinematic music and anything that feels real rather than perfect.

What’s your spirit animal?

A butterfly. Because transformation asks you to break before you become.

What are you most proud of?

That I transformed pain into words that make other people feel less alone.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The final scenes of The Green Mile. The emotional weight, humanity and quiet sadness of that story never leave you. It reminds me how deeply people can suffer, love and carry invisible pain.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Carl Jung. I would love to listen to the way he understood the human soul, shadows and transformation.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To old Paris or ancient Greece… places where art, philosophy and emotion still felt deeply connected to everyday life.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing myself while trying to be accepted by others.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You do not need to become smaller, quieter or different to deserve love.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Emotional coldness. I can connect with flaws, but not with the absence of empathy.

Anthi Giokka is an author and strategic coach from Cyprus. She writes about emotions, healing, self-worth, loneliness, and personal growth. Through her books and seminars, she helps people understand their inner world and heal emotional wounds. Follow her on www.agiokka.com and on Instagram