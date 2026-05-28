With an impressive total of 17.9 tons of waste, this year, the collaboration is expanding to higher education for a world without plastics.

Remaining true to its commitment to protecting the environment and reducing plastic pollution, Lidl Cyprus announces the continuation of its strategic collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Centre for the 5th consecutive year, under the umbrella of the comprehensive programme “Project Zero”.

The collaboration, which began in 2021, is a central pillar of Lidl Cyprus’ sustainability strategy. The aim of the project is to address plastic pollution, one of the greatest threats to the coastal and marine ecosystems of Cyprus. Through a comprehensive action plan, the collaboration combines scientific documentation, volunteering and education.

Impressive action report

Over the last four years, the Project Zero’s actions have yielded impressive results:

More than 340 visits were made to schools across Cyprus

across Cyprus More than 55,600 students were trained and attended the programme

were trained and attended the programme More than 100 beach and seabed cleanups were carried out

were carried out A total of almost 17.9 tons of waste were collected, thus relieving the coasts and seas of Cyprus

New cycle of cooperation and expansion to Higher Education

This year, Lidl Cyprus and AKTI have developed Project Zero, and for the first time, have included targeted programmes for higher education. Specifically, participatory workshops specially designed for University students will be organized, aiming to raise awareness of tomorrow’s generation of scientists and professionals.

In parallel, the action plan includes:

Environmental Education: Continuation of informational visits to schools on marine pollution and microplastics.

Continuation of informational visits to schools on marine pollution and microplastics. Voluntary Cleanups: Actions on coastal areas with the participation of students as well as seabed cleanups in Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta.

Actions on coastal areas with the participation of students as well as seabed cleanups in Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta. Scientific Recording: Implementation of the MSFD protocol for identifying sources of litter.

Implementation of the MSFD protocol for identifying sources of litter. Institutional Participation: Presence at major events such as the European Maritime Day 2026 and World Clean up Day, with the participation of government officials.

Presence at major events such as the European Maritime Day 2026 and World Clean up Day, with the participation of government officials. Corporate Volunteerism: #teamLidl is mobilized again, with the company’s employees cleaning beaches as part of the internal volunteer programme.

With an eye on the future, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in partnerships that bring real change, and protect the island’s natural wealth for future generations.

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