The deposed bishop of Paphos Tychikos has been formally instructed to vacate his residence in Paphos, with attempts to deliver the eviction notice reportedly extended to a social media app after initial contact was unsuccessful, according to information reported on Thursday.

The instruction was implemented ahead of his successor’s, the newly appointed bishop Gregorios, enthronement, scheduled for June 11, and forms part of administrative arrangements concerning the use of church property following the leadership change.

According to Phileleftheros, a church official attempted to serve the letter in person but did not receive a response at the door.

The document was subsequently transmitted via the messaging app Viber to ensure delivery of the decision, which instructs Tychikos to leave the apartment he has been using within the church complex.

Church sources cited in local reporting said the notice was issued to facilitate an undisturbed assumption of duties by the incoming bishop.

The correspondence was reportedly issued by Archbishop Georgios, acting as de facto bishop of Paphos until the enthronement.

The letter does not originate from bishop Gregorios himself.

According to the same sources, the outgoing arrangements also take into consideration that Tychikos is understood to have private accommodation available.

Earlier correspondence had indicated that, should the keys not be handed over, further steps could include police.

Church officials have previously stated that Tychikos remains on leave following the synod’s decision to depose him, while legal proceedings connected to his status have been ongoing.