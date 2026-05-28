Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Nicosia on Thursday.

The suspect was detained under a court warrant and is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Friday morning for a remand hearing.

The case involves the discovery of about 135 grams of cannabis, six ecstasy pills, and roughly three grams of cocaine during searches by the drug squad at the home and vehicle of a 31-year-old man in Nicosia.

Police also seized grinders with cannabis residue, a precision scale, an electronic cigarette with cannabis and cash.