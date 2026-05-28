ECM Fund Management, a Cyprus-regulated Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), announces the appointment of Harris Georgiades and Evgenios Evgeniou as non-executive members of its Board of Directors. The appointments form part of the firm’s continued development as a regulated investment platform, reinforcing its governance framework as it expands its activities across Central and Southeastern Europe.

Harris Georgiades brings over two decades of experience in public policy and international finance. He served as Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus from 2013 to 2019, during a period of significant economic adjustment, overseeing fiscal and banking sector reforms that contributed to the stabilisation and recovery of the Cypriot economy.

During his tenure, he represented Cyprus at the Eurogroup and ECOFIN, and in 2014 served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He also held Governor positions at the European Investment Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“I look forward to contributing to ECM Fund Management’s work in strengthening governance,” said Georgiades. “Together we will uphold the current structured approach within a demanding and evolving environment.”

Evgenios Evgeniou is an experienced board member and senior executive with over 30 years of leadership experience. He has served as Chairman and non-executive director across multiple organisations, with a focus on governance, strategy and risk oversight.

Previously, he was Chairman and CEO of PwC Cyprus (2012–2021) and a member of PwC’s EMEA Leadership Team, representing 15 European territories, where he provided strategic leadership and worked closely with regulators and stakeholders across the region.

“I am pleased to join the Board and support ECM’s process of operating in complex situations, where maintaining clarity in decision-making and a clear understanding of risk is essential,” added Evgeniou.

The addition of Georgiades and Evgeniou further strengthens ECM Fund Management’s Board, enhancing its ability to provide effective oversight and strategic direction within a regulated European framework. Together with existing Board members Savvas A. Liasis, Andreas Georgallis, Michalis Papaiacovou, Ales Skoberne and Dejan Rajbar, the full leadership group brings together experience across investment management, governance, regulation and international business.

“Harris and Evgenios bring perspectives that complement the way we operate, combining institutional experience with practical understanding of how organisations function under pressure,” noted Savvas A. Liasis, Chairman of ECM Partners. “Their contribution will be important as we advance the next phase of ECM’s growth.”

ECM Fund Management operates as part of the broader ECM investment platform, supporting private equity and special situations strategies across Central and Southeastern Europe. The firm is responsible for the governance, risk management and oversight of regulated investment vehicles, ensuring alignment with investors and adherence to high institutional standards.

These appointments reflect ECM’s continued focus on strengthening its institutional framework as it expands its regulated activities and investment platform across the region.