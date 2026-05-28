At a special event dedicated to excellence and success, Eurolife honoured its Insurance Advisers and Managers on May 22, 2026, recognising their daily effort, dedication and professionalism.

The event marked the culmination of the significant contribution of the Company’s partners, who, through their work, provide clients with the opportunity to secure a comprehensive life plan and face the future with confidence and security.

In her address, Eurolife’s General Manager, Athena Shipilli Tsingi, highlighted the Company’s achievements, emphasising the crucial role of its people.

“Eurolife’s journey is your journey as well, and these awards are dedicated to you who have stood out through your work and professionalism,” she said. “We continue to aim high, with a positive impact on our results and on society.”

As part of the event, the top Insurance Advisers of the year were announced:

1st place: Gabriella Diomedous

Gabriella Diomedous 2nd place: Theodoros Lipertis

Theodoros Lipertis 3rd place: Stylianos Theocharous

At the same time, top Managers were honoured for their performance and leadership:

Top Team Manager Award: Stavros Argyrou

Stavros Argyrou 1st Manager League of Champions: Andreas Dionysiou

Andreas Dionysiou 2nd Manager League of Champions: Giorgos Zantiotis

Giorgos Zantiotis 3rd Manager League of Champions: Panicos Michaelides

Eurolife continues to invest in its people, recognising its success is built on the strength and dedication of its partners. With a steadfast commitment to quality and reliability, the Company remains focused on creating value for its clients and strengthening its positive impact on society.