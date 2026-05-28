The Polis Chrysochous-Stroumbi road could be completed within this year, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said during a meeting in Polis Chrysochous on Thursday.

The meeting focused on three key issues: the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous highway, the Stroumbi-Polis Chrysochous road and the planned expansion of the port in Latsi.

According to Vafeades, the transport ministry aims to complete the technical evaluation of bids for phase A of the highway project as soon as possible so that the necessary decisions can be taken to move the project forward.

Referring to phase B, the minister said the expropriation process is already underway, while the planned four-lane road connecting Stroumbi and Polis Chrysochous is expected to be completed in 2026.

Asked when work on the first section of the project is expected to begin, Vafeades said this would depend on the tender evaluation process and the decisions of the tenders board.

“Depending on what the tenders board decides, the state will proceed with the award accordingly,” he said.

Asked whether the two phases of the project could begin simultaneously, Vafeades said the possibility remained open, though nothing had yet been confirmed.

Regarding the €50 million project to expand the port of Latsi, the minister said the Cyprus Ports Authority is awaiting final instructions from the environment department before proceeding with the tender announcement.

He added that once the necessary approvals are issued, the authority is ready to move ahead without delay.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Ports Authority board chairman Zenon Apostolou said the upgrades to the Polis Chrysochous port area would include an expansion of the inner harbour, increasing capacity to accommodate around 190 to 200 additional vessels.

He added that, alongside the marina expansion, new onshore infrastructure would also be developed, including catering facilities and administrative offices.

Polis Chrysochous mayor Giotis Papachristofi stressed the importance of the projects for the wider region.

“The area and surrounding villages are being left with only elderly residents,” he said, adding that the projects were expected to make a substantial contribution to the area’s upgrading and economic revitalisation.