The Pilakoutas Group achieved a significant international distinction at the annual NISSAN European Partner Conference 2026, which took place in Paris on May 12, 2026.

A total of 33 countries participated in the conference, presenting their performance and growth strategies for the NISSAN brand. The Pilakoutas Group received the Best INSC Market Share Award, achieving the highest performance among the markets within the Nissan Europe network.

Chairperson of NISSAN’s AMIEO Region Massimiliano Messina presented the award to Pilakoutas Group’s Head of Business Operations in Cyprus, Kodros Pilakoutas, in the presence of senior company executives.

“This important distinction is a great honour for NISSAN Cyprus and reflects the collective effort, dedication and professionalism of our team,” noted the Group’s Business Operations chief. “We remain consistent and committed, with the goal of offering innovative products and high-quality services to the Cypriot market.”

This latest international recognition further strengthens the dynamic presence of NISSAN Cyprus and confirms its steady growth trajectory within NISSAN’s European network, with the prestige and guarantee of the Pilakoutas Group.