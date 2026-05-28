US consumer confidence eased in May as worries about ​inflation linked to the war with ‌Iran intensified, offsetting an improvement in households’ perceptions of the labor market, a ​survey showed this week.

The Conference ​Board said its consumer confidence index slipped ⁠0.7 points to 93.1 this ​month. Data for April was revised higher ​to show the index at 93.8 instead of 92.8. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast ​the index would drop to 92.0.

“Consumer ​confidence edged downward in May as the inflationary ‌impacts ⁠of the war in the Middle East intensified,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board.

“References ​to prices ​and oil ⁠and gas increased in frequency for a second ​consecutive month, while mentions of ​war, ⁠geopolitics, and conflict remained elevated – likely signaling consumers’ underlying concerns about the ⁠inflationary ​impacts of the war ​in the Middle East on their wallets.”