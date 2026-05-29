Allwyn to upgrade Red Cross' 'Stella Soulioti' Children's Therapy Centre

Allwyn announces the launch of a major new social initiative in Cyprus – the complete renovation and upgrade of the “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapy Centre of the Cyprus Red Cross. The project lies at the heart of Allwyn Care, the company’s new long-term programme dedicated to the sensitive field of healthcare, which constitutes a key pillar of its Corporate Responsibility strategy.

The initiative to upgrade the “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapy Centre and the launch of the Allwyn Care programme were officially marked during a special event held on May 27, 2026. The event took place in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides, other members of the Cabinet, representatives of the State and public authorities, as well as Cyprus Red Cross and Allwyn executives.

The renovation and upgrade of the “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapy Centre represents a strategic investment in the island’s public health. The project’s aim is to usher this historic therapeutic institution into a new era by upgrading its infrastructure, so that it meets the highest international care standards and specialised treatment for children.

Allwyn’s new flagship initiative builds upon OPAP Cyprus’ longstanding social contribution. Over the years, the company has consistently invested in the sensitive field of healthcare, supporting critical projects and programmes. Under the Allwyn umbrella, this legacy is not only continuing, but also expanding through initiatives that deliver high impact and long-term value for society.

Welcoming the major renovation project, President Christodoulides, stated: “The State’s concern for people with disabilities is continuous, institutional and specific, within the framework of a comprehensive strategy. The Red Cross’ ‘Stella Soulioti’ Centre is unique in Cyprus and provides care to more than 100 children with severe physical and multiple disabilities, offering specialised therapies and psychological support. Today marks a milestone in its long-standing journey, thanks to Allwyn’s investment, which will modernise and radically renovate the Centre. The upgrade of the Centre, within the framework of the Allwyn Care programme, underlines the importance of cooperation between the State and the private sector.”

For his part, Executive Chairman of Allwyn in Cyprus, Kamil Ziegler, noted: “At Allwyn, we believe that our future goes hand in hand with giving back to Cypriot society. The sensitive field of healthcare has always been a priority both for the State and for our company. Today, we are taking a major step towards the future of children’s healthcare in Cyprus. Thanks to the work of the Cyprus Red Cross, which Allwyn has proudly supported for many years, the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Children’s Therapy Centre has helped thousands of children. Our new initiative is a major investment in the Centre’s future prospects. It is an investment in modern infrastructure, and in providing support and specialised therapies to children who need them.”

In turn, Chief Executive Officer of Allwyn in Cyprus, Alexandros Davos, underlined: “Social contribution is an integral part of our company’s DNA. Today, we proudly announce the launch of Allwyn Care, our new comprehensive healthcare programme. The renovation of the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Children’s Therapy Centre is a core pillar of Allwyn Care. It is a project that will deliver tangible benefits. However, Allwyn Care does not stop here. It will evolve into a major platform that will promote awareness, volunteerism, prevention and early diagnosis. In this way, we will create genuine social value for many years to come.”

For her part, President of the Cyprus Red Cross, Fotini Papadopoulou, emphasised: “Today is a day of emotion, responsibility and hope. It marks a new historic chapter for the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Children’s Therapy Centre and, above all, for the children of Cyprus. Through the Allwyn Care programme, we are creating a modern rehabilitation centre worthy of our children’s needs and rights. I would like to express our deepest and most sincere gratitude to Allwyn. Your contribution goes far beyond financial support. It is an act of trust in our society. It is tangible proof that corporate social responsibility can change lives.”

The Allwyn renovation project at a glance

The “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapy Centre is one of the most important and longstanding programmes of the Cyprus Red Cross. Since 1957, it has provided specialised care and therapeutic support to children and young people with severe physical disabilities, neurological, genetic and developmental syndromes, as well as mobility difficulties. The Centre delivers thousands of personalised therapies to more than 100 children each year, with the aim of improving their quality of life and facilitating their meaningful integration into society.

Allwyn’s renovation project focuses on the modernisation and upgrade of the therapeutic centre’s infrastructure, as well as its alignment with high international standards. The renovation will include the complete refurbishment of the building, the redesign of outdoor areas and the full equipping of 20 additional rooms, among other improvements. In this way, the services provided, as well as the treatment and accommodation conditions for children and their parents, will be significantly enhanced, while also supporting the work of the medical and nursing staff.

Overall, Allwyn’s initiative and its collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross are expected to significantly strengthen the capacity and future prospects of the “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapy Centre. More specifically, it is anticipated that approximately 170 children from across Cyprus will be served, while there will also be the possibility of accommodating children from other European and Mediterranean countries. In addition, more than 35 new jobs are expected to be created, while nearly 9,000 specialised therapies will be provided annually.