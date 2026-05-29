Christos Tsanos has been re-elected president of the Limassol district branch of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe), as the city’s hotel industry looks to maintain stability in a period shaped by competition, rising expectations and wider international uncertainty.

The elections for the new board of directors were held in Limassol this week, with Tsanos securing a renewed mandate to lead the association through what hoteliers describe as a demanding period for the tourism sector, both locally and abroad.

The new board is made up of Zenon Christophorou as deputy president, Nikos Thrasyvoulou as first vice president, Nikos Vladimirou as second vice president, Nikos Katsounotos as secretary and Neophytos Efstathiou as treasurer.

Eva Kapetaniou was also elected as a member of the board.

According to Pasyxe Limassol, the new board represents the association’s 28 members in the Limassol district, at a time when the sector is being called to adapt to changing visitor trends, stronger regional competition and the broader pressures affecting tourism markets.

During Tsanos’ previous term, the association pointed to a number of initiatives aimed at improving Limassol’s tourism product and strengthening the district’s appeal.

These included the upgrading of bus stops, along with efforts to strengthen transport routes within the city, as well as connections to surrounding areas and tourist resorts in the wider Limassol district.

At the same time, Pasyxe Limassol said its role on the board of the Limassol regional tourism board (Etap) had been strengthened, allowing the association to take a more active part in information, promotion and tourism-related planning.

Tsanos said the challenges facing the sector require constant presence, adaptability and better use of technology, particularly as hotels operate in an increasingly competitive environment and against a backdrop of international instability.

He added that “close cooperation with state bodies, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and Etap remains essential, as Limassol seeks to protect its position as one of Cyprus’ main tourism destinations while responding to the demands of a changing market.”