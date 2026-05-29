A major economic summit focusing on the trajectory and contribution of the professional services sector will convene in Nicosia on June 4, 2026.

The high-level gathering, officially titled the Fourth Professional Services and Economy Conference, will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Hall in the capital city.

Delegates will focus heavily on how the domestic knowledge economy serves as a primary driver of national economic development.

The event features a distinguished panel of speakers representing the Ministry of Finance, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation.

Expert perspectives will also be delivered by key figures from Invest Cyprus, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus, and the Cyprus Bar Association.

The comprehensive institutional dialogue will further include senior contributors from the National Economy and Competitiveness Council, the Cyprus Stock Exchange, and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Officials from the Human Resource Development Authority will address the gathering alongside prominent local enterprise executives and industry stakeholders.

A central pillar of the analytical agenda will examine the quantifiable contribution of professional services to the economy.

The panel sessions will simultaneously investigate the critical role that these specialised businesses play in attracting foreign direct investment to the island.

Attending specialists intend to dissect the current data and ongoing challenges that are presently shaping the operating environment of the professional services industry.

The four-hour schedule will also feature direct corporate presentations from leading firms operating within the professional services sector.

The landmark summit is being held under the official auspices of Invest Cyprus, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus, and the Cyprus Bar Association.

The Bank of Cyprus has joined the initiative as the main institutional sponsor for the event.

Prominent local media coverage is being provided by the monthly financial magazine Nomisma and its corporate news website nomisma.com.cy, which are serving as the official communication sponsors.

The entire event remains completely free of charge for registered delegates who wish to follow the debates.