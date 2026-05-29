Temu has rejected a €200 million fine imposed by the European Commission under the Digital Services Act (DSA), describing the penalty as disproportionate and saying the decision does not reflect the current state of its systems and procedures.

The Commission announced yesterday that it had fined the e-commerce platform under the DSA over dangerous products, saying Temu had “failed to thoroughly identify, analyze and assess the systemic risks of the illegal products offered on its platform and the resulting harm to consumers in the EU”.

Responding to the decision, a company spokesperson told Politis that Temu “respects the objectives of the DSA and recognizes the need for clear rules for the entire digital economy”.

However, the spokesperson added that the company “disagrees with the European Commission’s decision and considers the imposed fine to be disproportionate”.

The company said the decision concerns Temu’s first platform assessment under the DSA in 2024 and does not reflect the current state of its systems and procedures.

“Temu has engaged constructively with the European Commission throughout the process and has since taken additional steps to strengthen risk assessment, platform governance and user protection,” the spokesperson said.

It added that the company will continue to work with relevant regulators, contributing to a responsible online marketplace for the benefit of consumers, businesses and local communities.

At the same time, Temu said it is carefully reviewing the decision and evaluating all available options.