Police arrested ten people during overnight operations nationwide, with offences including illegal residence, burglary and theft, it announced on Friday.

Officers carried out a series of targeted checks of vehicles, individuals and premises as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and enforce traffic regulations.

Among those stopped during traffic inspections, one driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, while another tested positive in a preliminary drug check.

Police conducted 77 alcohol tests and three preliminary drug tests during the operation.

A total of 152 traffic violations were issued for various offences.

Speeding accounted for the largest share of violations, with 61 recorded.

Police also impounded two vehicles during the checks.

In total, officers stopped 312 vehicles and carried out checks on 430 drivers and passengers.