President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for the first official visit by a Cypriot head of state to the Turkic nation in Central Asia.

The visit coincided with the inaugural direct flight between Larnaca and Astana, a development both governments view as an important step towards strengthening political, economic and touristic bonds.

Upon his arrival in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Christodoulides said the visit reflected a shared commitment to deeper cooperation between the two countries.

“A historic milestone, which opens a new chapter in Cyprus-Kazakhstan cooperation, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, connectivity and ties between our two countries,” he wrote in a post on social media.

The President travelled to Astana aboard the first direct Air Astana flight from Cyprus, accompanied by a government delegation including Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Energy Minister Michael Damianos as well as Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianos.

At Astana airport, Christodoulides was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov, Deputy Mayor of Astana Yerik Meyirkhanov and the ambassadors of both countries.

Ahead of his departure from Cyprus earlier on Tuesday, Christodoulides described Kazakhstan as a priority partner for the strengthening of political and economic relations.

“Kazakhstan is one of the countries we have priorities for strengthening our political and economic relations,” he said, pointing to the recent establishment of resident embassies in both capitals.

The President is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday with Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials.

Discussions are expected to focus on political cooperation, trade, investment, energy, technology and regional developments.

Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, while Christodoulides will also participate in a Cyprus-Kazakhstan business forum bringing together representatives of the two countries’ private sectors.

He is also expected to attend the formal opening of Cyprus’ embassy in Astana.

Christodoulides said improved air connectivity would help expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

“Air connectivity will undoubtedly strengthen efforts to further our political, economic and touristic relations with Kazakhstan,” he said.

The visit forms part of Cyprus’ effort to expand its diplomatic and economic footprint in Central Asia.