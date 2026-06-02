Cyprus has been restored to the lowest level of US travel advice, with the state department advising American citizens to exercise normal precautions when visiting the island.

According to the renewed advisory, the US now places Cyprus at Level 1, the category used for destinations where travellers are advised to take only the usual safety measures.

The move effectively confirms Cyprus’ status as a generally safe destination, although the advisory still draws attention to specific areas where caution is required.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the change as a “positive development for the image of Cyprus as a travel destination”, in a post referring to the updated travel guidance issued by both the USA and the United Kingdom.

Specifically, the ministry noted that the US had decided to restore Cyprus to the normal level of travel guidance, Level 1, with a recommendation for usual precautions. As the ministry stated, this is the lowest level of travel guidance.

At the same time, the United Kingdom also changed its guidance, keeping Cyprus among the destinations for which there is no recommendation to avoid travel, while also lowering the risk level.

“The developments reflect the image of our country as a safe and quality destination,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

However, the US advisory still urges visitors not to enter the United Nations buffer zone, commonly known as the dead zone, except through designated crossing points. Police and UN peacekeeping forces, it notes, strictly enforce the restriction.

The state department also refers to the wider regional security environment, saying that following the start of hostilities between the US and Iran on February 28, commercial flights were significantly disrupted.

It further notes that on March 2, 2026, a drone struck a building in the British base area in Cyprus.

While Cyprus has returned to the normal travel advisory level overall, the US has maintained a separate Level 2 warning for the area administered by Turkish Cypriots, advising travellers to exercise increased caution due to unrest.

According to the advisory, the US Embassy in Nicosia has limited ability to assist American citizens in that area. It also refers to human rights reports indicating that central prison and police detention facilities do not meet international standards.

The state department also reiterates that the US does not recognise the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)”, which is recognised only by Turkey.

For American citizens travelling to Cyprus, the advisory recommends entering and leaving the Republic of Cyprus only through the airports of Larnaca and Paphos, or through the ports of Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

It warns that travellers arriving through Ercan airport or a seaport in the north may face difficulties returning to the Republic of Cyprus in the future.

At the same time, the advisory states that the Republic of Cyprus does not issue residence permits for areas outside its effective control and does not recognise residence permits issued by the Turkish Cypriot “authorities”.