Iberoamerican cinema is back! This month Hispanic films from Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Cuba and Brazil will be screened in Nicosia celebrating the diversity and richness of Iberoamerican culture.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year, the Iberoamerican Film Festival will present a curated selection of acclaimed films from the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking world across five evenings. Organised by the embassies of Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Portugal and Spain in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes de Nicosia and The Friends of Cinema Society, the festival is free for all.

The opening country in this year´s edition will be Mexico with the movie El Rey de Todo el Mundo (2021) directed by Carlos Saura. It will kick off the festival’s screenings at Pantheon Cinema on Friday. Up next will be the Spanish Film La Isla Minima by Alberto Rodriguez on June 9 and the Portuguese film A Memória do Cheiro das Coisas by Antonio Ferreira on June 16.

June’s last screenings will be a film from Brazil, Marianna Brennand’s Manas while the final festival film is a Cuban entry – Una noche con los Rolling Stones directed by Patricia Ramos on July 2. All of them will be screened in their original language with English subtitles.

4th Iberoamerican Film Festival

Film screenings from Mexico, Portugal, Spian, Cuba and Brazil. June 5-July 2. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In original language with subtitles in English. Free admission. Tel: 22-895136