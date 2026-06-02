Cyprus has quietly become one of the most attractive property markets in the Mediterranean. Its location between Europe and the Middle East, combined with EU membership and a favourable tax environment, has made it a natural landing point for international capital. In recent years, this has translated into a clear surge in development activity and investor interest, particularly from Russia, Turkey and Israel.

The numbers tell a strong story. In 2025, the total value of property transactions in Cyprus reached €6.5 billion, an 8% annual increase, with around 25,600 deals completed across the island . That level of activity marks a record high and shows how resilient the market has become despite wider global uncertainty.

Foreign demand has been a major driver of this growth. Overseas buyers accounted for roughly 28% of all transactions in 2025, with purchases by foreign investors rising by 16% year on year . Much of this demand is concentrated in coastal areas such as Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca, where lifestyle appeal meets strong rental potential.

Russian capital has historically played a key role in Cyprus, particularly in the luxury segment. While geopolitical shifts have changed the shape of that investment, Russian-speaking buyers and businesses still maintain a presence, especially in Limassol. High-end developments, often priced above €1.5 million, continue to attract international wealth looking for a stable EU base.

Israeli investment has also accelerated in recent years, driven by both proximity and regional instability. Cyprus is seen as a safe and accessible second-home market, with strong travel links and a familiar climate. Israeli buyers have been particularly active in coastal developments and short-term rental properties, adding further momentum to the sector.

This influx of international capital is shaping how developments are financed. Bridging finance has become increasingly important, allowing developers to use bridging to access funds quickly for land acquisitions and early-stage construction before securing long-term funding or off-plan sales. In a fast-moving market, speed is often the difference between securing a prime site or missing out.

On the ground, this wave of investment is changing the nature of supply. There has been a noticeable shift towards higher-quality projects, with building permit values rising by 28% in 2025, even as volumes increased more modestly . This suggests developers are targeting more premium, lifestyle-driven schemes rather than purely volume-led housing.

Rental demand is another key part of the story. Yields in Cyprus typically range from around 4% to 7% for long-term lets, and can reach up to 10% in tourist hotspots for short-term rentals . As a result, there has been a clear rise in the need for property managers, block management companies and Airbnb managers, particularly in areas with high tourist turnover. Investors are not just buying assets; they are building income streams.

Apartments have emerged as the standout asset class, accounting for roughly 60% of the growth in transaction value in 2025 . They are easier to manage, more affordable for international buyers, and well suited to the short-term rental market.

Overall, Cyprus sits at the intersection of lifestyle appeal and investment logic. Strong foreign demand, limited coastal supply, and improving infrastructure all point to continued development. While risks remain, particularly around geopolitics and construction costs, the fundamentals suggest the island is still ripe for further growth and a sustained wave of international investment.

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