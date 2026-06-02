On May 12, 2026, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a significant ruling for the media industry (Case C-797/23, Meta Platforms Ireland v. AGCOM). The Court confirmed that EU member states may lawfully require digital platforms to negotiate with, and compensate press publishers for, the use of their content. The ruling marks the first judicial interpretation of the press publishers’ neighbouring right introduced under the EU Copyright Directive (2019/790), sending a clear European signal: the use of journalistic content is not a given. It requires a licence.

This framework applies directly to any service built on collecting, processing and distributing published content, whether that means large digital platforms or media monitoring companies serving organisations.

The regulatory framework in Cyprus

Journalistic content, articles, press clippings, publications, are protected under copyright law. Collecting, digitising, archiving and distributing clippings to third parties without a valid licence can create both legal and reputational risk, for the service provider and the end user alike.

In Cyprus, the Cyprus Publishers Association, the body representing the country’s publishing organisations, has granted Clip News S.A. the rights to monitor and use its members’ content, following an open tender process in 2022.

What this means for businesses, organisations and PR firms

For communications executives, PR managers and marketing teams, licensed media monitoring is not a technical detail. It is a matter of compliance.

In an environment where transparency and corporate accountability are top priorities, choosing a licensed provider ensures that the information you receive about your organisation comes from a process that respects publishers and content creators, and operates within the applicable regulatory framework. It also supports the sustainability of the journalism ecosystem itself, as licensing fees flow back to the people who produce the content you rely on every day.

Conversely, using services that operate outside a licensed framework can expose your organisation to risks that are difficult to justify to stakeholders, legal counsel or regulatory authorities.

Clip News: Cyprus’ fully licensed media monitoring provider

Clip News S.A. has been active in media monitoring and media analysis since 1992, with over three decades of experience in the Greek and international markets. The company is a member of FIBEP (World Media Intelligence Association) and AMEC, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication. It was named AMEC’s Organisation of the Year in 2024.

In Cyprus, the company offers a comprehensive suite of media intelligence services: print and digital press monitoring, broadcast monitoring (radio and TV), social media monitoring, quantitative and qualitative coverage analysis, executive reports and tools for data-driven decision-making in communications and marketing.

“Since 2022, we have been actively contributing to the transformation of the media monitoring market in Cyprus, offering not just information, but genuine strategic analysis tools,” says Katerina Kechagia, COO of Clip News and head of the company’s Cyprus operations.

In an age where information moves faster than ever, its value lies not only in how quickly you can access it, but in how it is obtained and used. This is something no organisation that relies on media intelligence and public perception can afford to overlook.

Clip News S.A.: officially licensed provider of media monitoring and media analysis services in Cyprus. Licensed by the Cyprus Publishers Association. Member of FIBEP and AMEC. For more information, visit: www.clipnews.cy