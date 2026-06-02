Petrolina welcomes King’s Baton Relay ahead of 2026 Commonwealth Games

As Gold Sponsor of the Cyprus Olympic Committee, Petrolina hosted the King’s Baton Relay for the “Glasgow 2026” Commonwealth Games at its headquarters on the first day of the relay’s four-day journey across Cyprus.

Carrying messages of unity, cooperation and peace across Commonwealth nations, the baton was presented by Cyprus Olympic Committee President George Chrysostomou to the Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, Dinos Lefkaritis. CEO Lefkaritis then passed the baton to former sailor and COC Fair Play Ambassador Andros Karapatakis, who in turn handed it to artistic gymnast Elias Georgiou.

“For Petrolina, sport has always been part of our DNA and a key pillar of our philosophy and strategy for responsible and sustainable growth,” said CEO Lefkaritis in his address. He added that the company’s partnership with the Cyprus Olympic Committee as Gold Sponsor further reinforces Petrolina’s long-standing commitment to sport, while also demonstrating its continued support for Cypriot athletes on their journey to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Fair Play Ambassador Karapatakis also addressed the event, referring to the values of fair play and highlighting the power of sport to foster unity and cooperation among nations.

The “Glasgow 2026” Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 3, 2026. Cyprus will be represented by 32 athletes competing in athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, judo, weightlifting and Para Powerlifting.