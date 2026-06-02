PwC Cyprus has honoured employees who achieved top results in ACA, ACCA and university examinations, recognising their academic performance during a ceremony held at the company’s Experience Centre.

The ACA, ACCA and Academic Excellence Award Ceremony was attended by PwC Cyprus CEO Philippos Soseilos, Partner and Chief People Officer Anna Loizou, and Professional Qualifications Lead and Consultant at PwC Academy Costas Seraphim.

The awardees were recognised for distinctions achieved both in Cyprus and internationally, with PwC Cyprus saying the results reflected the firm’s focus on learning, performance and talent development.

Among those honoured were employees who scored 90 per cent or above in ACA examinations.

Christos Anastasiou was recognised for excellent performance in the Corporate Reporting examination, while Eleni Artemi received recognition for her performance in the Sustainability and Ethics and Business Insight & Performance examinations.

Eva Assiotou was also honoured for excellent performance in the Financial Accounting and Reporting and Tax Compliance examinations, while Mert Bozdagli was recognised for his performance in Sustainability and Ethics.

At the same time, Georgios Chadjipanagiotou received recognition for excellent performance in Accounting Fundamentals and Sustainability and Ethics, while Matteus Katsouris was honoured for his performance in Accounting Fundamentals.

Konstantinos Koupepas was recognised for excellent performance across four examinations, namely Accounting Fundamentals, Sustainability and Ethics, Tax Fundamentals, and Business Insight and Performance.

Further awards went to Silia Mouskou, Kyriacos Nicolaou and Marios Telemachou for their performance in Sustainability and Ethics, while Moses Joseph was recognised for excellent performance in the Assurance Risk Fundamentals examination.

The ceremony also included special recognition for ACCA candidates who achieved major national and international distinctions.

Yuliana Gudovich took first place in Cyprus and seventh worldwide in Advanced Performance Management (APM) in the June 2025 sitting, as well as first place in Cyprus and seventh worldwide in Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA) during the same sitting.

She also achieved first place in Cyprus and 26th worldwide in Strategic Business Leader (SBL) in the September 2025 sitting, while being ranked Top Affiliate in Cyprus and 18th worldwide.

Meanwhile, Alex Balzin placed first in Cyprus and 27th worldwide in Advanced Financial Management (AFM) in the September 2025 sitting. He was also ranked second Top Affiliate in Cyprus and 94th worldwide.

Vasilis Papavasileiou was also recognised after achieving first place in Cyprus and 14th worldwide in Audit & Assurance (AA) in the September 2025 sitting.

In addition, Makis Andreou received the Academic Excellence Award after being named Top Student of the Department of Economics and Finance at the European University Cyprus.

Congratulating the recipients, Soseilos pointed to the importance of continuous development and excellence within the organisation.

“In PwC Cyprus investing in our people and fostering their continuous development is a solid strategic priority. These achievements reflect not only academic excellence, but also the commitment, discipline, and continuous improvement mentality that characterises our team,” he said.

“The distinctions in Cyprus and abroad confirm the exceptional talent we have. Warm congratulations to everyone,” he added.