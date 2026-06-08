Greek retail chain Jumbo said sales at its Cyprus stores rose by around 9 per cent year-on-year in May 2026, marking a strong recovery after the Easter-related slowdown recorded in April.

For the first five months of the year, sales in Cyprus, including both physical stores and online sales, were up by around 3.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Across the group, total sales increased by around 4 per cent year-on-year in May, matching the growth rate recorded for the January-to-May period.

Jumbo said the performance confirmed that the group remains a preferred choice for consumers, even as businesses continue to operate in an environment shaped by prolonged geopolitical tensions, higher energy costs, transport pressures and supply chain uncertainty.

The company said instability across the broader Middle East is increasingly affecting consumer demand, while the prevailing uncertainty is placing greater pressure on less flexible business models.

For Jumbo, retail sales stabilised in May, despite the continued macroeconomic pressures affecting the Romanian market.

At the same time, sales growth from franchise and wholesale activity remained below last year’s levels, reflecting both a more cautious approach to commercial decisions and comparison with a particularly strong base in 2025.

The group noted that sales to franchise partners and wholesale customers had been particularly strong last year, following the normalisation of ordering patterns after the initial supply chain disruptions caused by the Suez Canal crisis.

Management said Jumbo’s strong capital base, flexible operating model and long-term strategic outlook allow it to remain agile and adaptable, even during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

The group added that it will continue to invest strategically for the long term, while keeping its annual budget unchanged.

However, if current conditions persist beyond the first half of the year, management said it will reassess its guidance, most likely alongside the publication of the group’s first-half 2026 financial results.

In Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intra-group transactions, increased by around 4 per cent in May compared with the same month last year.

For the first five months of the year, sales in Greece were up by around 6 per cent year-on-year.

Bulgaria continued to record the strongest growth among the group’s main markets, with sales from the store network and online shop rising by around 16 per cent in May.

For the January-to-May period, sales in Bulgaria were up by around 11 per cent year-on-year.

Romania remained the weakest market, although the decline narrowed in May.

Sales in Romania, including the online store, fell by around 2 per cent year-on-year in May, while sales for the first five months of the year were down by around 6 per cent.

Despite this, Jumbo said its investment plan for Romania remains unchanged, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the market.

During 2026, the group expects to open a new store in Baia Mare, as well as a new 60,000-square-metre Giga distribution centre, aimed at improving supply chain efficiency and supporting Jumbo’s long-term growth in the country.