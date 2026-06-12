The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will provide an effective and coherent framework for managing migration across the European Union, Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides said on Friday.

Speaking on arrival at the informal ministerial meeting on the pact, at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia, Ioannides described June 12 as “a very important day for everyone in Europe”.

Welcoming ministers from EU member states, representatives of the European Commission and European and international organisations, he said the date marked the culmination of years of negotiations and two years of intensive preparation.

“Today, the Pact on Migration and Asylum enters into force,” he said, adding that despite the challenges associated with its implementation, there was strong commitment from all stakeholders to ensure it functions effectively.

Ioannides reiterated Cyprus’ long-standing position that migration must be addressed through a comprehensive and coordinated approach, describing the new pact as a complete legal framework that would enable the European Union to manage migration collectively and through a common strategy.

He noted that implementation of the pact had been one of the key priorities of Cyprus’ EU Council presidency, with close cooperation taking place between member states and the European Commission in preparation for its launch.

However, he stressed that the start of implementation marked the beginning rather than the end of the process.

“The challenge now is to ensure that the pact remains operational, effective and adaptable to future developments,” he said.

Asked when the new framework could be considered a success, Ioannides said it was still too early to draw conclusions, noting that member states had already undertaken significant legislative, administrative and infrastructural reforms to meet the new requirements.

He estimated that at least one year would be needed before a meaningful assessment could be made, describing the first year of implementation as a key milestone. At the same time, he said the pact’s performance would be monitored continuously and adjusted where necessary.

Expressing optimism about its prospects, he acknowledged that weaknesses or shortcomings could emerge and would need to be addressed as implementation progresses.

Commenting on the stance of countries such as Poland and Hungary regarding the pact’s solidarity mechanism, Ioannides said the mechanism represented only one aspect of the broader framework and stressed that no member state had indicated it would refuse to implement the pact.

While acknowledging differing views among member states, he said all countries broadly shared the same objective and remained committed to a collective approach to migration management.

“For the first time, we are addressing migration in a collective way,” he said, adding that disagreements were natural within a union of 27 member states but that there was nevertheless a willingness to contribute to the solidarity mechanism.

Ioannides announced that Cyprus and Lithuania would sign a memorandum of understanding on relocations later on Friday, expressing confidence that all member states could and would play an active role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.