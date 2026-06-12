The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced on Friday that the firm has proceeded with the acquisition of its own shares.

The move follows the execution of a decision taken by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025.

During a meeting on June 11, 2026, the company successfully purchased 1,650 of its own shares.

The shares were acquired at a price of €1.295 each. The total value of this specific transaction amounted to €2,136.76.

The firm utilised the services of ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd to facilitate the purchase on the market.