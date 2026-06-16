Former President Nicos Anastasiades was on Tuesday morning informed of the findings of the anti-corruption authority’s report into allegations made against him by journalist Makarios Drousiotis, who formerly worked as his advisor, in his book Mafia State.

He was informed of the findings by the authority’s head, Harris Poyiadjis, with the others implicated in the book informed of the investigation’s findings via email.

The findings are expected to be announced to the public at 11am, with the dossier said to be around 3,000 pages long.

During the course of the investigation, 150 people were interviewed across 200 sessions, with 793 pieces of evidence having been submitted.

Anastasiades has denied all the allegations made in the book, and released his own book, The Slanderer, in response.