The case of Stylianos Constantinou, the teenager who ended up taking his own life in September 2019, should have been classed as high-risk by the social welfare services, a key witness said in court on Tuesday.

Andreas Andreou, the key prosecution witness, was being cross-examined by the defendants’ lawyers. The defendants were employees at the social welfare services during the material time.

Andreou was one of two criminal investigators who had been appointed to look into the suicide.

The case revolves around establishing whether the teen suffered domestic abuse and/or neglect, whether the mother knew of such incidents but did not report them, and whether social workers performed their duties adequately.

Tuesday’s hearing refocused on the May 2019 incident where the 14-year-old boy attempted to take his own life – four months before actually committing suicide.

Andreou was being questioned by the attorney of defendant number 9 – the case worker assigned to Stylianos’ file after her employment at the social welfare services in November 2018.

The defence attorney submitted that the defendant lacked adequate training. Responding, Andreou said all social workers are required to comply with the rules and regulations of the department.

Asked directly whether, in his opinion, the social welfare services ought to have designated Stylianos’ case as high-risk, the witness said yes.

The teen’s attempted suicide in May 2019 was a crucial incident, he stressed.

“It was a clear sign that a serious problem existed requiring immediate intervention.”

However, the logs kept by social workers at the time spoke of “intent to commit suicide” rather than attempted suicide.

Andreou acknowledged this was their determination, but disagreed with the assessment.

He said the criminal investigation uncovered that Stylianos tried to end his life using his father’s shotgun.

A simple investigation by the social welfare services would have shown a bruise under the boy’s chin, where he had placed the shotgun.

His death at the time was “prevented at the last minute”, according to the witness.

Next, the defence attorney remarked that the case highlights “a failure of the system” – to which the prosecutor objected, demanding a clarification on the word “system”.

The defence attorney said she meant the system inside the social welfare services. At that point, Andreou agreed with her remark.

The witness was then cross-examined by the attorney for defendant number 11, also a social worker. The lawyer submitted that removing parental custody should be “the last resort”.

But Andreou insisted that not enough was done to provide protection for the teenager.

In a previous hearing, the witness cited Stylianos himself, who had claimed he was beaten with a belt, saying his father would “beat him like a dog” at the family-owned farm.

The trial continues on Wednesday.